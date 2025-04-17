Webster-Roy: 'Ah we boy' sold out Tobago autonomy

PNM candidate for Tobago East Ayanna Webster-Roy. - File photo

“If there was ever a time that you need to put aside your blind loyalty to opposition parties, it's now.”

This was the advice of PNM candidate for Tobago East Ayanna Webster-Roy as she addressed party supporters during a public meeting at the Roxborough Courtyard on April 15.

Webster-Roy told the electorate to stand with her and the PNM in the upcoming elections. She said if there was ever a time, the electorate needed to stand behind her, was now.

“Roxborough people, if there is ever a time you need to put aside petty jealousy, it's now.

"When I had the opportunity to deliver to the people of the country, the people of Roxborough, I put aside my awkwardness, I put aside my shyness, and I went around the cabinet table, and I fight for all of Roxborough. The people of Tobago East; every man, woman, boy and girl in Tobago East, the same way I fight for Roxborough, I fight for every single community.”

She called on the people of Tobago East to stand up and stand firmly behind the red brigade.

“If there is ever a time, we need to put aside all the differences and stand behind team PNM, it's now, because this election is not just about Tobago, it is about TT. It is about deciding who is going to sail the ship through some difficult waters and difficult times. If there was ever a time that TT needed the PNM – the time is now.”

She said there might be those who were continuously saying the PNM did nothing, but she begged to differ, reminding constituents that the PNM brought Tobago a brand new airport, two new ferries, better water access and job opportunities for many.

“Tell them it’s the same PNM from Eric Williams to George Chambers, to Patrick Manning, to Keith Rowley to Stuart Young. The same PNM that will continue to sail SS Trinidad and Tobago forward – the same PNM. You can’t risk your children and them on a pickup side, you can’t risk your children and them on a team that does not have the best interest of TT at heart.”

She said her most recent disappointment was recently in Parliament when she realised Tobago’s autonomy was "betrayed." She claimed Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine instructed the opposition not to support the island government bill.

“I cried in the Parliament. I went into the bathroom and shed some tears. Not for me, no. I cried because 'we boy' betrayed Tobago. After all our work, after all our sacrifice, another 'ah we boy,' we get sell out.”

She said while she could boast about what team PNM did over the years, she could also indicate what the team would do in the coming years.

“The seas might be rough, the journey might be tough, but team PNM under captain Stuart Young will take us to a better, brighter tomorrow.”