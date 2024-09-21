Kings clinch CPL playoff spot, Alzarri (4/22) wrecks Royals in Guyana

St Lucia Kings pacer Alzarri Joseph (L) celebrates the dismissal of Barbados Royals opener Quinton de Kock during their 2024 Republic Bank CPL match at Providence Stadium in Guyana on September 21, 2024. (CPL T20) -

St Lucia Kings (ten points) became the second team to clinch a playoff spot in the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season when they defeated table-toppers Barbados Royals by a seven-wicket margin at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on September 21.

Bowling first, the Kings were absolutely ruthless against the Royals – restricting the opposition to a subpar total of 96 for nine from their 20 overs. On what seemed to be a tricky surface to negotiate, the Kings then made light work of the target as they got to 97 for three in the 14th over to clinch victory with 37 balls to spare.

Man of the Match Alzarri Joseph (four for 22) set the tone for the Kings, and he spectacularly clean-bowled in-form Royals opener Quinton de Kock (two) with his first ball before dismissing Rahkeem Cornwall (two) in the same over.

With the first ball of his next over, Joseph trapped Royals and West Indies captain Rovman Powell lbw for one, before returning at the death to see the back of the dangerous David Miller (21).

Allrounder Roston Chase had a fine performance with both and ball, as he grabbed figures of three for 18 before applying the finishing touches on a dominant Kings display with an unbeaten innings of 39 not out off 38 balls in a facile chase.

Chase had both Kadeem Alleyne (four) and former Windies captain Jason Holder (21) trapped lbw, and he also took the wicket of allrounder Nyeem Young (duck).

There was also a wicket apiece for Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad and 22-year-old TT emerging player Mikkel Govia.

In the reply, the Kings lost the pair of Johnson Charles (six) and Ackeem Auguste (one) early as they slipped to 16 for two in the third over. Captain Faf du Plessis showed intent with a breezy 26 off 19 before being stumped off the bowling of South African countryman Keshav Maharaj in the seventh over.

Chase and new batsman Tim Seifert (21 not out off 17) ensured a steady flow to victory with an unbeaten 48-run partnership.

With the win, the Kings leapfrogged both Guyana Amazon Warriors and four-time champs Trinbago Knight Riders to move to second spot on the table.

Summarised Scores:

BARBADOS ROYALS: 96/9 from 20 overs (David Miller 21, Jason Holder 21; Alzarri Joseph 4/22, Roston Chase 3/18) vs ST LUCIA KINGS: 97/3 from 13.5 overs (R Chase 39 not out, Faf du Plessis 26; Maheesh Theekshana 1/16). Kings won by seven wickets.

CPL standings (before Warriors/Falcons match on September 21):

Team*GP*W*L*Pts*NRR

1.Royals*7*5*2*10*0.834

2.Kings*7*5*2*10*0.528

3.Amazon Warriors*6*4*2*8*1.052

4.TKR*6*4*2*8*0.411

5.Falcons*9*3*6*6*-0.510

6.Patriots*9*1*8*2*-1.531