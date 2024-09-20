Cricketer, innovator take top youth awards

President Christine Kangaloo presents Brianna Harricharan with the sport award for the ages ten-17 category for her outstanding achievements in cricket, tennis and martial arts during the National Youth Awards 2024. Harricharan also won the youth of the year award for the same age category. The National Youth Awards were hosted by the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service's at Hyatt Regency on September 19. - - Photo by Roger Jacob

A RISING cricket star and a young innovator copped the top awards at the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service's (MYDNS) National Youth Awards at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on September 19.

Brianna Harricharan won the youth of the year award for the ages ten-17 category and Dareem Jeffery won the youth of the year award for the ages 18-35 category.

Harricharan also won the sport award for ages ten-17, while Jeffery also won the entrepreneurship award for ages 18-35.

Harricharan, 16, is a versatile athlete who has excelled in cricket, tennis and martial arts, and has represented TT at international levels.

Her latest achievement was being selected for the Under 19 West Indies Women’s cricket team. The team is next set to play in January next year.

“I feel really humbled and grateful. I have to say thanks so much to the people that nominated and selected me,” she said.

She said sport helps youth grow in several ways, not just athletically.

“Sport develops young people physically, mentally and socially. Not only does it keep you active and healthy but it also helps you to build relationships.”

Jeffery, 28, is the founder of Eco Wash, an award-winning car-wash company that uses eco pods, a device that guarantees a clean car using only two litres of water.

The company’s business model involves empowering youth by giving them the opportunity to

run their own units and reducing water waste, particularly during the dry season.

“I am just super-excited to have won this award,” Jeffery said. “I won international awards, but getting one on home soil means a lot to me.

"I hope it is an inspiration to youths to understand that entrepreneurship is a legitimate option outside of the eight-four jobs.”

He said as small island developing states, this region’s youth has the answers that the world needs, especially on innovation.

“Innovation can be simple, but it could have a global impact. We are a resourceful people. We just have to look at the challenges and problems out there. It is the only thing that can bridge luxury and sustainability.”

The MYDNS Youth Awards is an annual awards gala that recognises the nation’s youth in a range of fields including sport, entrepreneurship, technical vocation, agriculture and the arts.

This year’s awards were aimed at inspiring young people to contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

President Christine Kangaloo challenged the nominees and awardees to continue to break free of the negative mindsets that are often seen in TT culture. She said whether they won an award or not, being nominated for the youth awards is something they can benefit from for a lifetime.

“Being nominated for a National Youth Award is an advantage,” she said. “Your nomination is a fact that will live on, long after this evening’s ceremony is over, and whether you receive an award or not.

“Your nomination will give you the advantage of motivation: it will motivate you to continue doing good work and striving to accomplish great things.

"Your nomination will also give you the advantage of being a role model. Whether you know it or not, others around you will take notice of the fact that you have been nominated, and they will begin to model their behaviour to resemble yours, so that one day, they too, can be recognised for their efforts.”

She encouraged the youths to ignore petty criticisms, sharing anecdotes of the many times she was unjustly criticised.

“It can certainly sometimes feel as if we live in a society of non-believers, and worse, of disbelievers,” she said. “The disadvantage of that kind of mindset is that if we sup for too long on the diet of negativity that it offers, we can all become jaded and broken.

“Had I not chosen to stand against the tides of negativity that have often come my way, had I allowed myself to buy into the views that others have chosen, from time to time, to have of me, I doubt very much that I would be standing here, speaking to you tonight.”

“My wish and my prayer is that you will all stand against the disadvantage of living in a society in which there is, in some quarters, the belief that every young person carries a gun. My wish and my prayer are that you will stand for all that is good, and right and noble in yourselves, and prove, not only that Trinidad and Tobago is a very real place, but what a truly wonderful place it can be.”