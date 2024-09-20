Ceremonial law term opening at NAPA today

The National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain. - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE ceremonial opening 2024-25 law term will be held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on September 20.

The Judiciary said in a statement that the event will begin with a service of divine worship at 9 am. This will be followed by a sitting of the Supreme Court, during which Chief Justice Ivor Archie will deliver an address. It said NAPA has been designated a place for the sitting of the court on Friday.

After the court sitting, the police service will have a parade, which will be drawn up on upper Frederick Street.

The judiciary said the event will be attended by Supreme Court judges, Masters of the High Court, registrars, magistrates, magistracy registrars, court administration and court staff, senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps, members of the legal fraternity and other justice sector actors, members of the media and other guests.

The Works and Transport Ministry issued the Traffic Restriction (Temporary Provisions) (Commemoration of the Opening of the 2024-2025 Law Term of the Supreme Court of Judicature) (No, 2) Order, 2024, on Thursday.

It said the order will have effect between 5 am and 2 pm on September 20.

Vehicles found parked in contravention of this order may be removed by the police and impounded and dealt with in accordance with section 108(b) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, without prejudice to any other liability incurred by the commission of a traffic violation.

The statement also revoked the Traffic Restriction (Temporary Provisions) (Commemoration of the Opening of the 2024-2025 Law Term of the Supreme Court of Judicature) Order, 2

No parking allowed:

Queen’s Park West, between Queen’s Park East and Chancery Lane

Queen’s Park East

Keate Street, between Charlotte Street and Chancery Lane

Gordon Street, between Charlotte Street and Dundonald Street

Frederick Street, between Gordon Street and Queen’s Park West

Abercromby Street, between Gordon Street and Keate Street

Pembroke Street, between Keate Street and Gordon Street

New Street, between Pembroke Street and Charlotte Street

Chancery Lane

Jerningham Avenue, between Queen’s Park East and Norfolk Street.

No traffic from 10.30 am-1 pm:

Frederick Street, between Queen’s Park West and Keate Street

Queen’s Park West, between Queen’s Park East and Frederick Street

Queen’s Park East, between Jerningham Avenue and Queen’s Park West

Charlotte Street, between Queen’s Park West and Gordon Street

Keate Street, between Charlotte Street and Abercromby Street

Pembroke Street, between Gordon Street and Keate Street.

Traffic diversions between 10.30 am and 1 pm:

Drivers heading:

south on Queen’s Part East must turn east onto Jerningham Avenue

west on Jerningham Avenue, between Belmont Circular Road and Norfolk Street, must turn north or south onto Norfolk Street

south on Archer Street must turn east onto Jerningham Avenue

north on Charlotte Street must turn west onto Gordon Street

north on Henry Street must tum east onto New Street or west onto Gordon Street.

Between 10.30 am-1 pm, drivers must go east only on Jerningham Avenue, between Queen’s Park East and Norfolk Street.