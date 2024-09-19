TKR: Bats for CPL championship
Stands abuzz as TKR top against Amazon Warriors
Newsday
40 Minutes Ago
This couple shows their support for the Trinbago knight Riders during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
ON September 18, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) faced off against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first of five home matches for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket tournament. The match, held at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, saw the stands filled with excited patrons who came out to show support for their favourite teams.
The five-time CPL champions TKR moved to the second spot in the 2024 season on September 18 when they got a five-wicket win against the Warriors. TKR play again on September 19 against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at 7 pm at the Oval.
Here are some pictures of the September 18 game.
Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate their win against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on September 18. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Trinbago Knight Riders player Waqar Salamkheil bowls during the game vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on September 18. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Guyana Amazan Warriors all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius plays during their match against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on September 18. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Shaqkere Parris plays a shot against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on September 18. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Keacy Carty defends his stumps during the match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on September 18. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Nicholas Pooran, wicketkeeper for the Trinbago Knight Riders watches Dwaine Pretorius play a shot at the game on September 18. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
A fan enjoys the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on September 18. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Trinbago Knight Riders fans wave the team's flag at the CPL T20 match versus Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Patrons smile for the camera during the CPL Day one match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Guyana Amazon Warriors fans show their support during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
A Guyana Amazon Warriors fan shows support for his team during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Young Trinbago Knight Riders fans show their support during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Trinbago Knight Riders fans came out to support their team during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
