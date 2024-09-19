Stands abuzz as TKR top against Amazon Warriors

This couple shows their support for the Trinbago knight Riders during the CPL T20 match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ON September 18, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) faced off against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first of five home matches for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket tournament. The match, held at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, saw the stands filled with excited patrons who came out to show support for their favourite teams.

The five-time CPL champions TKR moved to the second spot in the 2024 season on September 18 when they got a five-wicket win against the Warriors. TKR play again on September 19 against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at 7 pm at the Oval.

Here are some pictures of the September 18 game.