La Romaine man robbed at gunpoint, van found in La Brea

POLICE from the Southern and South Western Divisions are searching for three men who abducted and robbed a 42-year-old man in La Romaine on September 17.

The man was released within minutes, and the company van he was using was later found intact in La Brea.

The police said around 5.50 am on September 17, the victim was about to get into the company’s white Toyota Hilux at his home in La Romaine where three gunmen got out of a white Nissan Almera car and approached him.

They announced a robbery and stole the van, worth $400,000, a cellphone worth $700 and $500.

The gunmen then bundled the victim into the van and sped off along Potato Street.

On reaching the South Trunk Road, they stopped and ordered him out of the van. He got out, and the bandits drove away in the van.

The police received a tip-off, and PC Gervais and other officers of the Southern Division Task Force went to Sobo Village in La Brea, where they found the van abandoned.

No arrests have been made. PC Malchan is leading the investigation.