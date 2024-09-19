Fatima salvage 1-1 draw against Naps in round 3 of SSFL

Fatima College's Michael Chaves (L) battles for possession against a Naparima College player during the Secondary Schools Football League premiership division match, on September 18, 2024 at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo. - Ayanna Kinsale

An 85th-minute strike from forward Luke Correia salvaged a point for defending Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL) premier division champions Fatima College as they staved off a dominant Naparima College outfit courtesy of a 1-1 result when round three action kicked off at home in Mucurapao.

Naps looked the better team in the opening half as the frontline players Akil Vesprey, Xavier France and Jaydon Cparietta searched for an early breakthrough.

The Fatima backline stood firm but Naparima’s attack pressed for the go-ahead goal.

In the 42nd minute, Naps were rewarded for their efforts as a goalkeeping blunder from Fatima’s Shamal O’Brien saw Darius Procope head home the opener.

Off a corner, the ball swung to a leaping O’Brien who got his hands to it, but because of earlier rain and wet ball, it slipped out his hands and fell directly to Procope’s head who scored easily.

So it stayed heading into half-time despite further efforts from the south team to increase the score before the break.

Into the second half, the home team brought on their star striker and TT U20 player Michael Chaves to bolster the attacking lineup. Fatima played a composed style of football in the second period.

Chaves’ presence improved their charge up front and he played a key role in setting up the equaliser.

Off a free kick deep into their own half, Chaves rifled a long ball forward to a surging Correia. The tricky forward smartly slipped between the two chasing Naps defenders and slotted past a diving Tyrese Romain.

The goal sparked frenzied celebrations among the home fans as travelling Naparima fans fell silent.

Fatima continued to threaten and Naps also spurred some crucial opportunities in front goal but neither could gain the advantage.

The result saw both schools remain unbeaten with Naps securing three wins and Fatima two, so far for the 2024 season.

Additionally, Arima North Secondary handed St Anthony’s their first loss of the season after defeating the hosts 3-1 in Westmoorings.

Similarly, Malick Secondary also ended Signal Hill’s two-match win streak after deploying a 4-2 beating against the Tobago team.

Queen’s Royal College (QRC) also edged Speyside 3-2 at QRC Grounds while St Benedict’s kept Trinity East winless after they snatched a 2-1 victory at Mahaica Sports Complex in Point Fortin.

San Juan North returned to winnings ways when they bettered Eat Mucurapo 2-0 while the match between 2023 Coca Cola Intercol winners Presentation College and St Augustine did not play.

Round four matches continue on September 21.