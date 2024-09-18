Pleased with repaved road in Tacarigua

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: On September 9, the Ministry of Works and Transport embarked on a road-resurfacing exercise on St Michael Road, Tacarigua. The work began with the appearance of heavy trucks and machinery.

First was the removal of the old pitch to lay the new. Many residence and other users were happy for the road works. They endured the smell of pitch and the steamrollers and trucks, even the travel inconvenience that ended September 13. It was a very neat job.

It is hoped that the ministry's budget can cater for repairs to the drains and pavements for pedestrians. Two road humps should also be installed.

However, WASA and other utilities appear bent on creating potholes on newly paved roads. We wait and see.

Crown Street, Tacarigua, is also in dire need of resurfacing.

GREGORY J NEPTUNE

via e-mail