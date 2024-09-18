On right track to food security

Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Kazim Hosein -

THE EDITOR: On September 14, 34 farmers of TT were given financial support by way of grants valued over $3.1 million. The incentives were allocated to registered farmers who have met the criterion for accessing the benefits of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries’ Agricultural Incentive Grant.

The onset of covid19 has brought into focus the vital role the agricultural sector plays in the sustenance and survival of the populace.

One issue that has been high on the agenda of governments subscribed to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is that of food security. Food security is defined as accomplished when all people, at all times, have physical, social and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life.

Very timely in his address to the recipients, Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Kazim Hosein stated:

“Today’s grant distribution goes beyond financial support; it acknowledges the essential role each of you play in our agricultural sector. By investing in your projects, we are underscoring our commitment to stimulating a more robust and resilient agricultural industry. Your dedication is pivotal for ensuring food security and economic stability in TT, and it shapes the future of our farming community.”

Kudos on this initiative and commendations to the applicants who would have done their due diligence in structuring their respective businesses into a viable ones.

RENÉE BAILEY

Chaguanas