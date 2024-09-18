Big Rahk attacks Patriots, Barbados Royals clinch CPL playoff spot

Rahkeem Cornwall of Barbados Royals took five Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots wickets for 16 runs during the Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match 18 at Kensington Oval on September 17, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. - (CPL T20)

BARBADOS Royals became the first team to clinch a playoff spot for the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season when they cruised to an emphatic nine-wicket win against the cellar-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP) at Kensington Oval in Barbados on September 17.

Bowling first, the hosts bundled out SKNP for just 110, with off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall wrecking Andre Fletcher's side with magnificent figures of five for 16. Dropped for his team's previous game against the defending champs Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 14 after a string of three consecutive ducks, Cornwall came back into the Royals setup with a bang to record the first five-wicket haul of the season and the fourth-best bowling return in the tournament's history.

Dangerous left-handers Evin Lewis (six) and Kyle Mayers (one) were both removed in the power play by Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq (three for 21), with Cornwall starting his damage in the eighth over with the wickets of Fletcher (32 off 22 balls) and Mikyle Louis (golden duck) off consecutive balls as SKNP slipped to 49 for four.

Cornwall then got the wickets of Wanindu Hasaranga (ten), Odean Smith (duck) and Ryan John (one), who was spectacularly caught at deep mid-wicket by Alick Athanaze.

Windies wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva (25) and South African Anrich Nortje (22 off 17 balls) got the visitors past the 100-run mark with a 39-run partnership. However, their paltry total was never going to trouble the in-form Quinton de Kock and the Royals lineup.

De Kock, who rattled off a century against the Amazon Warriors, continued his fine form this season with a polished knock of 59 not out from 38 balls as the hosts raced to victory in the 12th over. In the process, the South African took his season's tally to 367 runs - 157 runs clear of Fletcher (210 runs) atop the 2024 run-scoring charts.

Barbados opening batsman Kadeem Alleyne again showed glimpses of his ability with a breezy 25 off 15 balls, before de Kock and Athanaze (22 not out off 15 balls) sealed the game comfortably with a 56-run stand.

With the win, the table-topping Royals moved to ten points from six matches, with SKNP just having two points to show from their eight outings. SKNP aren't out of playoff contention yet, but it will take a near-miracle for them to make the competition's top four this season.

SKNP will aim to rebound when they face the Amazon Warriors in Guyana on September 20.

Summarised Scores:

ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS – 110 from 19.1 overs (Andre Fletcher 32, Joshua Da Silva 25, Anrich Nortje 22; Rahkeem Cornwall 5/16, Naveen-ul-Haq 3/21) vs BARBADOS ROYALS – 113/1 from 11.2 overs (Quinton de Kock 59 not out, Kadeem Alleyne 25, Alick Athanaze 22 not out). Royals won by nine wickets.