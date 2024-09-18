Behind the scenes of Lara's book launch

From left, Liam Gooding, 18, of Fatima College, former West Indies batsman Brian Lara and Johann Fournillier, 12, at the launch of Lara's book Lara: The England Chronicles at his home on Lady Chancellor Hill, Port of Spain on September 17. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

CRICKET icon Brian Lara launched his book Lara: The England Chronicles, on September 17 at his home at Chancellor Hill, Port of Spain.

Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, Queen's Park Cricket Club president Dr Nigel Camacho, members of TT's under-17 cricket team and former West Indies and cricketer Dwayne Bravo were among those present.

Newsday photographer Faith Ayoung captured these images at the event.