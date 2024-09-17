Trinidad and Tobago boxers Shakir Garcia, Anthony Joseph defeat Venezuelan opponents

Trinidad and Tobago's Anthony Joseph (Golden Fist) is adjudged winner over Venezuelan Hermes Alfonzo (Evolution) at Cosmic Boxing Gym's first Pro Am promotion on September 14. - Anygraaf Guest Account

Trinidad and Tobago boxers Shakir Garcia and Anthony Joseph both earned victories over Venezuelan opposition at Cosmic Boxing Gym’s first Pro Am promotion – Night of Fights – held on September 13 and 14 in Marabella.

Garcia, 31, notched his first pro-career win after defeating South American opponent Angel Hernandez on points on day one. His record is now one win and one loss.

Joseph, TT’s IBA-ranked amateur, defeated Hermes Alfonso via unanimous decision after scoring a 5-0 win.

Other bouts saw Faith Boxing Gym’s Kino Lewis better Cosmic Boxing’s Stephen Felix while Biomel’s Ishmael Hypolite emerged victorious over Prodigy’s Darnell Sinaswee.

Prodigy’s Kozo Martin beat Golden Fist’s Angelo Anthony, Evolution’s Shiva Toolsie defeated YTC’s Maikol Figueroa and Hypolite churned out another win on night two when he outfoxed YTC’s Arlon Reid.

Also doing an exhibition was TT’s leading female Tiana Guy up against Alisha King. Guy and another TT female boxer Angel George will be participating in the Feliks Simm International in Poland from September 20-29.

Additionally, TT’s youth boxers continue their preparation for the International Boxing Association’s Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships to be held in Montenegro from October 22-November 3.

The next local event on Cosmic Boxing calendar punches off on September 28.