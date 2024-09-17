Health Minister robbed at gunpoint in his constituency

A screenshot from a video circulating on social media showing Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh outside Nyahbinghi’s bar, St Joseph after being robbed on September 17. -

MINISTER of Health and MP for St Joseph Terrence Deyalsingh was robbed at gunpoint while in his constituency on September 17.

Newsday understands Deyalsingh was sitting outside Nyahbinghi’s bar at about 5 pm when two men armed with guns held him up and robbed him of his bera – a traditional Indian-style gold bracelet – before getting into a car and escaping.

A video circulating social media showed the MP sitting outside the bar speaking to someone on the phone whom he called “minister,” recounting the incident.

“I am just letting you know where crime has reached,” Deyalsingh said. “The police is here, you don’t have to get involved, I am just letting you know.”

At the start of the video, police were seen driving off.

More on this as it becomes available.