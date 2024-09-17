CTO welcomes new chairman

New Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill. -

CARIBBEAN Tourism Organization (CTO) secretary general and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper has welcomed the organisation’s new chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill of Barbados.

A highlight of the CTO’s recent business meetings in the Cayman Islands was the election of Gooding-Edghill, Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and Transportation, as the new chairman of the ministerial council, succeeding Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Ports in the Cayman Islands.

The leadership transition, a CTO press release said, marks a new chapter for the organisation as it continues to navigate the evolving landscape of Caribbean tourism.

Andrea Franklin, CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, will serve as chairman.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my colleague minister Bryan for all that you have contributed over the last two years. Under my leadership, with the help of all of my colleagues, we will certainly continue to advance the cause of the CTO,” Gooding-Edghill told a CTO gathering.

In an unrelated CTO development, Keyana Warner – Junior Minister of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis – emerged victorious at the 20th CTO Tropical Shipping Regional Tourism Youth Congress in the Cayman Islands earlier this month.

The congress featured 12 talented young tourism advocates from across the Caribbean who shared their innovative ideas and passion for the future of the region’s tourism industry, a CTO press release said.

Anthurium Lewis of Tobago, and Khari Gonsalves of St Kitts secured second and third place, respectively. The congress reportedly provided a valuable platform for young people to connect with industry professionals, gain experience and develop leadership skills.