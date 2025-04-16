Letter to French Embassy demands Haitian reparations

David Abdulah. - File photo

A letter demanding France pay reparations and restitution to embattled Haiti will be delivered to the French Embassy at its Mary Street, Port of Spain, office on April 17 at 10 am.

This is a part of a wider campaign by the regional executive committee of The Assembly of Caribbean People of which politician David Abdulah is a part.

At a virtual media conference on April 15, Abdulah and other members, including Haitian economist Prof Camille Chalmers, spoke about why the committee was demanding reparations and other action planned.

The letter is also being delivered on the 200th anniversary of France demanding Haiti compensate it for winning its independence in 1804. Haiti was ordered to pay 150 million francs and it took the country more than 120 years to do so. Abdulah said other groups were expected to join the committee's visit to the embassy and called on anyone else interested in supporting to do so.

Haiti’s gang problem and Kenyan troops helping in that fight were also discussed. One participating member called for the Kenyan troops’ removal.

On April 13, Caricom issued a statement saying it was deeply concerned by recent reports that a coalition of criminal gangs was threatening to seize power and compel a change in the governance arrangements in Haiti.

“This is completely unacceptable,” Caricom said.

It added that it strongly condemned any attempt to replace the transitional arrangements by force and violence.

“These arrangements were put in place by Haitian stakeholders to pave the way for free and fair elections by February 7, 2026, and to return Haiti to constitutional authority.

Moreover, any further organised violence will only exacerbate the existing humanitarian crisis. The International Organisation on Migration (IOM) reported that in mid-January of this year there were 1,041,000 internally displaced Haitians, some of whom are already risking their lives in attempting to leave by any means necessary. Over the last month alone, close to 60,000 Haitians have been displaced. Increased violence will simply hurt those who are least capable of protecting themselves.”

Caricom said it had been in consultation with Haiti and international partners to urgently provide further assistance. It saluted the effort of Haitian security forces and the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission spearheaded by the Kenyans to enforce order and protect the citizens. It also called on the international community, including the UN and Organisation of American States to take “all necessary steps” to support Haitian authorities addressing this crisis.

It was reported on April 15 that the Haitian government had approved a war budget aimed at curbing escalating gang violence.