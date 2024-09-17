Betsy's Hope stay unbeaten in Tobago T10

BETSY'S Hope Scrape Up maintained their perfect record in the Tobago T10 Community Windball Cricket League after an impressive performance across three matches last weekend. They are now the only unbeaten team after two weekends of competition.

In their first match, Scrape Up secured a commanding 44-run victory over Mason Hall Challengers. Antonio Providence was the star of the show, smashing 54 off just 25 balls to lead Scrape Up to a formidable total of 138/3 in their ten overs. Providence then delivered with the ball, taking 4/17 as the Challengers were bowled out for 94.

Scrape Up's second match was a thrilling top-of-the-table clash against Canaan/Bon Accord Masters. Chasing 130 for victory, Vikash Harrylochan's half-century and 37 from Providence guided Scrape Up to 130/5, clinching the win with just two balls to spare. Earlier, Masters posted 129/4 with Garvin McKenzie’s unbeaten 48 and Ancil Nedd’s 44 being the highlights.

In their third outing, Scrape Up made light work of Kabs Solutions Royals, winning by seven wickets. Providence once again stood out, contributing an unbeaten 34 and claiming 2/15 as Royals were unable to pose a serious challenge.

The Royals did have their memorable moments on the weekend. Kadeem Williams of Royals delivered a standout performance, scoring the tournament's second century in a massive 138-run victory over Concordia Rising Stars. Williams blasted 102 off only 29 balls including two fours and 13 sixes, helping his side post a mammoth total of 187/3. Former TT youth cricketer Dejourn Charles supported with a solid 50. Rising Stars were bowled out for a meagre 49 in response, ending any hopes of a competitive chase.

Roxborough Gunners also had reason to celebrate, ending the unbeaten run of Main Ridge Challengers with a convincing seven-wicket win. Challengers were restricted to 71/7 with Caldon Kerr top-scoring with 23.

Kwani Thomas (2/6) and Glennon Sharpe (2/14) were the standout bowlers for Gunners. In reply, Gunners reached the target in just 6.1 overs, with Freedom McKenna and Jules Jack both contributing 23 runs.

Last weekend's action also saw the elimination of Concordia Rising Stars, Whim Sharks, Transporters and Buccoo Utd from playoff contention. The final group stage matches will take place on the weekend of September 21 and 22, with the top four teams from each of the two groups advancing to the knockout rounds, scheduled for September 28.