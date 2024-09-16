Fire investigation delays funeral plans for Cunupia family

Darlene Bisnath, centre, mother of Angela Ali who died in a house fire in Cunupia, cries and is comforted by a relative as her daughter's body is taken away by undertakers on September 13. - File photo by Gregory Mc Burnie

A male relative of Angela Ali, 53, and Ambika Carerra-Ali, 30, says the investigation into what caused a fire at the Persad Avenue, Mon Plasir, Cunupia home is still being conducted.

The relative who did not want to be named spoke to reporters at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on September 16.

He said the relatives identified both bodies and were waiting for the autopsies to be done.

"The investigation into the fire is still ongoing. They still need to have it closed before they could release the bodies. Right now we are waiting for that to that to happen."

He hopes the investigation is completed soon, as the family is still concerned and wants answers about "the how."

On September 13, Angela and Ambika along with a male relative were home when the fire broke out around 11 am.

Newsday was told on September 13 the male relative was the first to become aware of the fire.

He was in the kitchen at the time and alerted the two women to the smoke before escaping.

After exiting the house, he realised the two women were still inside and had become trapped.

His screams for help alerted neighbours who tried to help the women but were unable to get them out in time.

The roof of the house and its wooden ceiling eventually collapsed trapping the women.

Their charred remains were found on the floor of the gallery on the northern side of the house. They had died as they were attempting to get out of the house through the locked gallery.

The surviving relative was taken to hospital.

On September 14, it was reported that bandits broke into the house and stole several items.

Asked whether the property has been secured, the male relative said, "Yes, I spoke with the fire officers on Saturday morning when they came back and they allowed us to remove the motor from the gates so we could pull the gate and put a padlock.

"Now, it would not prevent anybody from jumping over, but I don't think there is anything valuable anymore on the property."

He said Ambika's husband, Javid Ali, has been very quiet since the incident.

Javid lost his mother and wife due to the fire on September 13.

"We are trying to cope. It is a difficult time."

The relative said no funeral arrangement could be made until the investigation was completed.

"We can't make any arrangements until they can give us the all-clear. We need to have the all-clear.

"We need to get to the bottom of this and find out exactly how our family perished."