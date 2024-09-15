Stakeholders concerned about Tobago Carnival safety

In this file photo, masqueraders of Arcadia Mas Band jump on the new Rockly Bay stage during the Tobago carnival parade of the bands along Milford Road, Scarborough, in October 2022. - File photo

BUSINESS leaders and tourism stakeholders in Tobago have expressed concern about the safety of October's Carnival despite assurances by security officials.

Chairman of the Tobago Division of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce Curtis Williams told Newsday he remains in contact with police.

“The chamber was given the assurance all visitors and guests for the upcoming Tobago carnival will be safe.”

He said there were assurances of an increase in police and other law-enforcement personnel on the island for Tobago's Carnival next month.

“We asked our members and business alike to careful moving large amount of cash and be aware of their surroundings in and out their business and home.”

President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) Alpha Lorde noted that the Tobago crime situation remains intolerable.

“Carnival or not, the murders and the rate of it on the island is wholly unacceptable. If it wasn't Carnival being affected, it would be something else. The murder toll is unacceptable in any way form or fashion.

"The authorities have a responsibility to arrest this forthwith.”

At a THA media conference on September 10 at Shaw Park, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tobago Collis Hazel said his officers' preparedness for the event is “nothing strange,” and therefore citizens can expect positive results. He said serious crime was down and the police are finalising plans to keep a close watch on repeat offenders.

On the security measures, he said a plan is being instituted.

"Of course it is a security concern, so I would not let anything out the bag, but we are dealing with this in an overt and covert way in ensuring that we are able to reduce this high level of risk or perceived risk that persons might have challenges with.”