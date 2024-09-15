Queen's Hall gets EV charge stations, solar lights

Energy Minister Stuart Young demonstrates the use of the EV charger installed at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain. Looking on are National Energy representatives, Dr. Vernon Paltoo, Dr. Joseph Khan, and Arden Rodriguez. - Courtesy National Energy/ Ministry of Energy

THREE electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have been handed over to Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain.

The venue has also received 11 LED and 29 solar-powered perimeter lights from National Energy and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, according to a statement on September 14.

Energy Minister Stuart Young spoke at the event and highlighted the importance of the project.

“This is yet another step in reducing our carbon footprint and promoting energy efficiency in public spaces.

“As I have stated previously, Trinidad and Tobago’s energy transition involves a balance, with

natural gas remaining essential, while we incorporate renewable solutions to meet our international climate change obligations, simultaneously building a sustainable future for all citizens. These solar LED lights will provide Queen’s Hall with energy savings of up to 75 per cent compared to the previously installed systems and is a prime example of an environmental, social and governance initiative."

He spoke of the government’s vision for clean transportation and EV integration through championing initiatives such as V.A.T. exemptions for electric vehicles.

Young also challenged Queen’s Hall to go further by aiming to become a green building.

He said that small changes can lead to enhanced sustainability and energy efficiency and

have knock-on effects on the energy sector.

Young said the Queen’s Hall project represented the proper utilisation of natural gas within the power generation sector, which, he added, was aligned with the government’s goal of accruing higher returns on natural gas molecules and ensuring maximum benefits for TT.

Garfield George, general manager of Queen’s Hall, expressed his gratitude: “This partnership has positioned Queen’s Hall as an active participant in environmental commitment. We are proud to demonstrate how cultural institutions can embrace environmental responsibility.”

The joint media release said the installations at Queen’s Hall complemented other projects led by National Energy, such as the EV charging stations at Preysal and the collaboration on solar-powered EV chargers at The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine.

“Together, these initiatives underscore National Energy’s commitment to advancing a low-carbon future for Trinidad and Tobago,” the release said.