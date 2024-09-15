Police seek help to find missing Arima cousins

Rikeil Cumberbatch -

Two Arima cousins are missing after they were last seen around 2 am on Saturday.

Rykeel Dookna, 18, and his 21-year-old cousin Rikeil Cumberbatch were reported missing to the Arima Police Station on September 14.

Police said around 8.05 pm on September 14, the mothers of both men made the report.

Dookna's mother said she last saw her son around 2 am when he left home in a dark blue Mazda 3 (PDY 5115) driven by his cousin (Cumberbatch).

The dark blue Mazda was found in some bushes in Blanchisseusse, Arima.

In a statement on September 15, the police asked the public to help locate the two men.

Dookna is of mixed descent, five feet four inches tall. He is slim built and brown-skinned.

His hair is plaited, with the sides shaved. He was last seen wearing a black jersey, long black jeans and white sneakers.

Cumberbatch is of African descent, five feet five inches tall. He is also slim built and brown-skinned.

Cumberbatch's hair is at shoulder length in four corn rows. He was last seen wearing a white jersey, blue three quarter jeans and a white and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rykeel Dookna and Rikeil Cumberbatch is asked to call the Arima Police Station at 667- 3563 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or call any police station.