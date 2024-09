Two bodies found in Sea Lots

File photo

TWO bodies were found inside a mangrove at Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots late on September 15.

At first, there were rumours the bodies were of missing Arima cousins, Rykeel Dookna, 18, and 21-year-old Rikeil Cumberbatch.

However, police said they could not confirm the identity of the two decomposing and bloated bodies found in Sea Lots.

This is a developing story.