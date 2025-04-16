Judiciary: Beware of fake traffic tickets scam

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

The Judiciary of TT is warning the public to be on the alert for a scam trying to get people to pay unpaid traffic tickets through a fake website.

In a release, the Judiciary said people were receiving messages advising of unpaid traffic tickets, which included a fake CourtPay page and URL link (https://ttlawcourts.cc/?gflh=pyjUC).

“Please be advised that this page is a phishing attempt and not generated from the Judiciary of TT. The Judiciary advises that the appropriate steps are being taken to investigate the origins of this scam.”

It said unless contested at the District Courts and subject to a court ordered payment, new traffic ticket payments for fixed penalty notices can only be made through the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Legitimate CourtPay transactions can only be made through the CourtPay portal at courtpay.ttlawcourts.org.