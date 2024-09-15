Denim and Diamonds a shining success

The board of WAND takes a moment under the the spotlight at Denim and Diamonds on September 7 at the Residence Nightclub, Woodbrook. -

THE Women in Action for the Needy and Destitute (WAND) Foundation said Denim and Diamonds its "annual signature event" was a success.

The event was held at the Residence Nightclub on September 7.

The DJ-themed party featured Glorious Gonzo, DJ Chris, DJ CIn and Iceman and attracted hundreds, it said in a news release on September 12.

The proceeds from Denim and Diamonds go towards ongoing WAND projects including support of the "WAND Wing" for The Shelter for Domestic Violence and the Couva Children’s Home.

WAND said it was the biggest Denim and Diamonds in its history.

“The WAND Foundation is immensely proud of our support for this year’s Denim and Diamonds fundraiser. We could not be more appreciative to our 'Wandies' patrons and sponsor companies that made this event possible," WAND said.

President of WAND Amanda Jardine said, “It is important to grow and evolve, so it was wonderful to see new faces at the event supporting our NGO and having a great time. This event not only celebrated the spirit of generosity but also aligned perfectly with our mission to foster positive change. Together, we are turning vision into action, and every contribution helps us pave the way for a brighter future for others."

The release said WAND is a registered non-profit organisation led by a group of professional women working since 1998 to improve the lives of the less fortunate through meaningful and sustainable activities.