Calypso Stickmen face Paraguay in final round robin Pan Am Challenge tie

Trinidad and Tobago hockey men's players celebrate a goal. PHOTO COURTESY PAN AMERICAN HOCKEY FEDERATION FACEBOOK PAGE -

The Calypso Stickmen conclude the round-robin phase of the Pan American Men’s Hockey Challenge against Paraguay on September 13 from 11.30am (TT time).

At the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Peru, the unbeaten TT outfit are confident of closing the preliminary stage of competition with another victory over the South Americans.

Whether they win or tarnish their unblemished win record, TT have already confirmed a spot in the September 12 final, where the winner advances to next year’s Panam Cup.

TT defeated Paraguay on September 8 by a hefty 13-0 and are favoured to pull off another one-sided result.

The other September 13 tie sees hosts Peru up against Guatemala. Peru are also favourites to win this contest having defeated Guatemala 5-1 in their first round tie.

If they are victorious, TT meet Peru in the final.

TT, however, are tipped to triumph in the title match having edged Peru 2-0 in the opener and then 6-1 in the second match.

Assistant coach Akil Toussaint said qualification to the Panam Cup would “mean a lot” for the team who are currently in a transition phase, after several players, including himself, retired after the 2023 season.

This is the first time TT had to qualify through the Challenge route. This came after TT placed seventh in the Panam Cup last year, with only the top six confirming qualification for the 2024 edition.

“We have a young vibrant squad to take us forward,” he said. “Tomorrow's (September 12) match is the same approach as usual, we don't wanna lose any momentum going into the final.”

TT best showing at the Panam Cup came in 2013 where they placed third in Brampton, Canada.