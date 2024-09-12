Winds of change coming for Trinidad and Tobago

Auditor General Jaiwantie Ramdass -

THE EDITOR: As the upcoming general election approaches, the winds of change are undoubtedly stirring for the people of TT. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is poised for victory, signalling the potential end of the PNM’s nine-year reign.

One major issue that continues to plague the current administration is the unresolved $2.6 billion discrepancy in the 2023 revenue figures. Auditor General Jaiwantie Ramdass, in her special report on TT’s public accounts, has highlighted this alarming inconsistency, which casts a shadow over the Government’s financial transparency.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has yet to satisfactorily explain where this staggering sum has gone.

With this impasse adding fuel to the fire, it’s clear that the PNM under Keith Rowley’s leadership has failed to account for the country's finances properly. The question now remains: how much longer can this go on before the people demand real accountability and change?

Let us save TT by embracing new leadership and restoring confidence in the governance of our nation. The time for change is now.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima