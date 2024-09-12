Steve McSween leads Trinidad and Tobago men's netballers in St Kitts

Trinidad and Tobago men's netballers squad. PHOTO COURTESY ST KITTS NEVIS NETBALL ASSOCIATION - PHOTO COURTESY ST KITTS NEVIS NETBALL ASSOCIATION

STEVE McSween will captain the Trinidad and Tobago men's netball team at the Americas Netball Men's tournament in St Kitts.

The local team left Trinidad on September 10 for the tournament that begins on September 12.

Eight teams will compete in the tournament including TT, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, home team St Kitts and Nevis, England and USA.

Matches will be played from 5.30 pm at the Pam Tyson Netball Complex on September 12, 14, 16 and 17. At the Cicely Grell-Hull Dora Steven Netball Complex, action will be held from 5 pm on September 13, 15 and 18.

TT squad:

Steve Mc Sween (captain), Marcus Clinton (vice-captain), Kevin Edwards, Kerry Mc Milan, Zion Nicholas, Christian Arthur, Daniel Hagley, Shaquille Lewis, Dextroy Manswell, Jason Noray, Jedidiah Celestine, Keon Russell.

Reserves:

Jerrell Doorbal, Aerion Edwards, Jaylon Alleyne.

Technical staff:

Manager Jeselle Navarro (manager), Pietra Gay (coach), Obadiah Asher (assistant coach), Dennora George (massage therapist), Khalid Crichlow (physical trainer), Dr Marlon Melville (sports psychologist).