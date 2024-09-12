Moruga man, 24, held with gun, ammo

- File photo

REGULAR and municipal police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Moruga for having a gun and several rounds of ammunition at his home.

The officers searched his home at La Rufin Road and found a revolver and eight rounds of .38 special ammunition and five rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

WPC Sookhan is continuing the investigation.

The officers also arrested a man from Rock River Village in Moruga on several outstanding warrants.

The joint exercise took place between 8 pm on September 10 and 8 pm on September 11. Head of the Southern Division Snr Supt Soodeen co-ordinated the exercise with ASPs Phillip and Badhan, together with ASP Guzman of the Princes Town municipal police station.

Sgts Sooknanan, Fortune, Richie, and Hosein led the exercise. It also included officers of the Moruga station in Gran Chemin Village, the St Mary's police post, the Task Force (municipal and regular), and the K9 Unit.

Having obtained warrants, they searched several locations and houses, including one at Basse Terre Village, but nothing illegal was found.