Harris dumps Trump

Kamala Harris AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: From the moment Kamala Harris walked onto the Philadelphia stage Tuesday night and shook Donald Trump’s hand, she established that she was in charge and looked confidentially in control of the debate.

From that critical moment Trump became unsettled. She got under his skin early o’clock.

Harris spoke 21 times to Trump’s 31 and the moderators allowed him ample time to repeat ad nauseam his old playbook rules. He was typically and uncontrollably tangential in his responses.

Harris was dignified and calm, watching Trump in the face but he refused to look at her. She dwarfed him.

Trump had no coherent policies to present, even on the economy, and always avoided the questions, roaming into pedantic irrelevancies.

Harris was focused on the issues and the questions and, as I predicted, Trump could not hold a thought for more than ten seconds, drifting away aimlessly.

Harris came across strong, persuasive, studied, convincing, very articulate, and used the debate opportunity to address the American people directly in their living rooms.

They now know who and what is Kamala Harris – the 47th president-designate of the US.

Harris touched all the basic fundamentals upon which her candidacy is underpinned. She punched Trump into a defensive mode (on the ropes) looking weak, tired, drawn-down and jaded. Trump was now the old man in the race.

After this debate I still do not know what Trump’s candidacy stands for.

Harris’s closing statement was a gem of statesmanship, addressing her suitability and clearly telegraphing her confidence and success that she achieved in the debate.

Trump's closing remarks were pathetic, still adversarial and very improper for bringing closure to the debate.

The contrasting visions were clearly evident. She outperformed him with decorum and panache.

Harris created one of the most historic presidential debates and can now take on Trump any time, anywhere and win handsomely.

It was political theatre at its finest.

STEPHEN KANGAL

Caroni