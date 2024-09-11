TTSE makes it easier for SMEs to access public funding

The TTSE electronic sign board at its Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain location. - File photo

THE Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Ltd (TTSE) has announced the amendment of a rule (Rule 400 (2) (g), which deals with the Special Market Listing Requirement for Small and Medium Enterprise (SME).

The announcement came in a statement by the TTSE on September 11 which said the amendment became effective on August 22.

The statement said the amendment reflects TTSE's commitment to fostering growth and creating a more accessible environment for SMEs seeking to list on the exchange.

The public float required for SMEs was reduced to 20 per cent of the total issued share capital, down from the previous requirement of 30 per cent.

"This change is intended to encourage companies to utilise the TTSE SME Market to raise capital while maintaining compliance with necessary regulatory standards.

"This amendment was carefully considered to balance regulatory compliance and market accessibility, making it easier for SMEs to meet listing requirements while still ensuring investor confidence and market stability."

The statement concluded with the TTSE pledging its support to the growth and diversification of local capital markets.

The TTSE also committed to creating opportunities for businesses of all sizes to access public funding.