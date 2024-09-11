Hinds: 14 months till Coast Guard boats in operation

Fitzgerald Hinds -

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has said in the next 14 months, all the Coast Guard’s eight larger vessels will be back in operation.

“Given the nature of the assets and the necessity for services and upgrades, it is inevitable,” he said.

Hinds was responding to questions from the media after the Organization of American States (OAS) 2024 meeting of CICAD’s Group of Experts on Maritime Narcotrafficking at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain on September 10.

“Coast Guard vessels, like any other piece of equipment, require service. From time to time, there is mandatory service. Like a motor car, after every 5,000 miles, you should go get a manufacturer’s service.

"That is the way of the world. Vessels will always be out of service. Vessels will always be dry-docked for major works.”

On September 6, during a press conference held by various leaders of national security at the Ministry of National Security, Port of Spain, Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel revealed the Coast Guard's fleet of eight large patrol vessels – six Damen Stan vessels and two Austal Cape vessels – are not functioning at present.

Hinds said as part of a recertification programme, the vessels are being serviced and repaired and will be fully operational in 14 months.

“The Damen vessels have been with us for a very, very long time. We have put an arrangement in place where they will be recertified and resailed and that started with some work here to make those that were not sailable.

“Then they would go to Suriname intermittently and then they would return intermittently. After about 14 months, they would all be back in the water. That’s the programme we have going on.”

Hinds later said one boat has returned to Trinidad after dry-docking in Suriname and further work will be done to realign it to the system.

He denied claims that the Tobago House of Assembly has rented vessels for the Coast Guard and said the Tobago-based Coast Guard vessel is also being serviced.

“That was small talk. Nobody cannot commission any vessels for the Coast Guard, and I assure, the Coast Guard did not commission any. The fact is, that did not happen.”

He said the National Security Ministry is expanding its Coast Guard fleet to enhance its operations.

“Not only are we servicing those in our asset base, but we are in the process of acquiring some additional interceptors as we speak in order to beef up the thing. The experts in the Coast Guard suggested to the government that we should have about 30 additional sea craft if we have to have a greater (operation). We are in the process of adding to the stock.

“The small craft they have now, they are using and will continue to use, and we look forward to the swift recertification of all of them in the next 14 months.”

Asked about claims that TT's coasts are unprotected, Hinds said, “I have been hearing those (comments) for aeons and we have already indicated that we have about 264 illegal points of entry and being as close as Venezuela, there have always been some vulnerabilities.”

About Maritime Narcotrafficking conference

From September 10-12, this meeting brought together representatives from OAS member states to exchange information and best practices to mitigate maritime, riverine and port drug trafficking. It discussed illicit drug trafficking, synthetic-drugs concealment, using submersible and semi-submersible vessels for drug trafficking and links between illicit arms trafficking and drug trafficking in the maritime, riverine and port domains and other topics.

Ivan Marques, secretary for Multidimensional Security at the OAS/CICAD, said, “At least 80 per cent of illicit drug trafficking from producing countries destined for consuming markets is smuggled via maritime means, which poses a significant threat to the security and stability of our hemisphere. Our vast oceans and rivers, vital for trade and economic development, are also exploited by drug-trafficking organisations seeking to evade detection and transport their illegal cargo.

“In this regard, promoting maritime security, particularly by strengthening maritime counterdrug co-operation, is a priority for the region.”

Hinds lamented the surge in maritime drug trafficking operations and noted TT’s geographical location is poised for drug trafficking rings.

“The impacts are devastating – not only do they fuel violence and crime within our borders, but they also strain our economies and disrupt the social cohesion of our communities.

"In TT our national security apparatus continues to face challenges in detecting and interdicting narcotics, at both legitimate and illegitimate ports of entry.

"Our intelligence revealed traffickers take advantage of hidden economies in our rural and forested areas, which act as storage or stash points before the narcotics are distributed throughout our communities.”

Asked about the significance of TT's hosting this conference, he said, “The OAS sees TT as a key player and a key voice in regional security affairs. That is the reason why last year they asked us to be the host for this conference, to which we immediately agreed.”