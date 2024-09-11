Fatima start SSFL defence against Gustine

(FILE) Fatima college players celebrate their 2023 SSFL Premiership title after defeating Naparima College 2-1 during the SSFL Premiership at Naparima grounds on October 28, 2023 in San Fernando. - Daniel Prentice

DEFENDING Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division champions Fatima College will open their title defence against promoted St Augustine Secondary at the latter's school ground from 3.30 pm on September 11.

Fatima won the first title of the season when they copped the National Gas Company Super Cup with a 2-1 victory over Presentation College, San Fernando at Hasely Crawford Stadium on September 6.

A couple of Fatima's expected starters this season did not play in the Super Cup including Michael Chaves and Caden Trestrail.

Defending Intercol champions Presentation College, San Fernando will be favourites to earn three points on the opening day when they tackle Miracle Ministries Pentecostal at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Another intriguing contest in round one will be a battle of the saints as St Mary's College will be at home against the Tigers of St Anthony's College at St Mary's Ground in St Clair.

In other matches, Arima North Secondary face St Benedict's College at Arima Velodrome; Naparima College battle East Mucurapo at Lewis Street, San Fernando; San Juan North play Queen's Royal College at San Juan North; Speyside Secondary and Malick Secondary meet at Speyside Recreation Ground; and Trinity College East compete against Signal Hill Secondary at the former's ground in Trincity.

Fixtures:

Arima North Secondary vs St Benedict's College, Arima Velodrome

Naparima College vs East Mucurapo, Lewis Street

Presentation College San Fernando vs Miracle Ministries, Manny Ramjohn Stadium

San Juan North vs Queen's Royal College, San Juan North

Speyside Secondary vs Malick Secondary, Speyside Recreation Groud

St Augustine Secondary vs Fatima College, St Augustine Secondary

St Mary's College vs St Anthony's College, St Mary's College

Trinity College East vs Signal Hill Secondary, Trinity College East