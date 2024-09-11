Classroom to career initiative empowers youth

The participants of Bridging the Gap: From Classroom to Career Initiative with sponsors at the St James Youth Facility. -

For some of those students moving on from CSEC exams to higher education or to the work environment, the guidelines on how to proceed to the next level may not always be at hand.

To provide greater support to students facing this dilemma, the Bridging the Gap: From Classroom to Career Initiative was held at the St James Youth Facility involving Caricom Youth Ambassadors Corp in collaboration with Global Shapers Port of Spain and secondary students.

"The initiative, born from a recognition that there is a lack of transitional support for persons post the completion of their CSEC Examinations, aimed to equip participants with navigating the transition from high school to higher education or the world of work," a media release said.

Speaking on the collaboration with the Caricom Youth Ambassadors Isaiah Phillip, vice curator of Global Shapers Port of Spain said in the release, “The collaboration between Caricom Youth Ambassadors and Global Shapers exemplifies the power of youth-led initiatives. By uniting our strengths, we are bridging the gap between education and employment, equipping young people with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate their futures confidently.

"This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and partnership to addressing the challenges faced by our youths and in our society. It highlights our collective ability to create lasting and positive change across Trinidad and Tobago and the wider region.”

The Bridging the Gap: From Classroom to Career Initiative was a response to a post by Malachi Dawson who used his TikTok platform to lament his disappointment with the limited information available on critical issues including pursuing sixth form, university or technical vocational opportunities, the release said.

The event was held on August 23 and 24 and participants were engaged in sessions on interview skills, resume writing, career mapping, financial literacy and communication and conflict resolution, during the two days,

At the closing ceremony, project lead and deputy Caricom youth ambassador for TT Zion Benjamin said, “Your cohort is the first of many to come. We recognise the need for greater support for persons as they complete CSEC and CAPE examinations and we are working to meet that demand. We also note that persons in form three need similar guidance as they choose subjects so we are exploring how we can support them as well.”

Vice principal of Aranguez North Secondary School Karen Celestine Howe expressed gratitude to the team and for her students being included in the project.

“I wish to congratulate Zion and team for hosting this excellent initiative and including our school. We are looking forward to working with them more, to see the continued positive development of our students,” she said in the release.

The 27 participants came from Success Laventille Secondary School, South East Port of Spain Secondary, Aranguez North Secondary, Mobak Foundation, Diego Martin Central Secondary and St Dominic’s Children’s Home.

Ansa Bank surprised each participant with a $100 Young Star Account to get their savings goals on the way, the release said.

Speaking on the future of the initiative, Benjamin said, “With projects like these, we often see that after the event, the participants go on never to be seen or engaged with again… this is not a tick-box exercise for me but a passion and we will continue to work with the participants to see how we can support them going forward.

“As we look ahead, plans are apace for a meet up of cohort one in late November to chat with the participants to see the various routes they have gone and provide more mentorship and guidance opportunities. We also look forward to bringing this initiative to east, central, south Trinidad and Tobago in the not too distant future."

The Caricom Youth Ambassador Corps thanked the partners who supported the event including, East Port of Spain Development Company, bptt, Ansa Bank, Ansa McAl group, Pizza Hut, Angostura, Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Bryden’s, and the Public Transport Services Corporation (PTSC).