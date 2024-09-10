Put heroes on money

THE EDITOR: I welcome the national conversation on the removal of the symbols of colonialism, inclusive of the three ships from the coat of arms and the Columbus statue. For my part, I think these should be removed.

I also suggest that consideration be given to placing the image of national heroes on our currency. I will not suggest any particular person for any denomination. There can be another national consultation to aid in making those decisions.

C DENOON

via e-mail