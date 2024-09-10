Preparing schools for reopening

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The historical challenges in preparing schools for reopening after holiday breaks often underscore a significant lack of planning and foresight. Parents and PTAs frequently protest after issues have arisen rather than addressing them proactively.

A more effective approach would be to leverage digital technology toward the end of the school year to identify and document substandard conditions. By using photographs and detailed descriptions, concerned stakeholders can create a concrete record of issues that need attention.

This documentation can serve as the foundation for a prioritised list of corrective actions, accompanied by budget estimates for the necessary repairs. Sharing this list widely, including with relevant ministries and education authorities, would help eliminate any surprises and ensure that those responsible are fully aware of the existing problems.

Engaging parents, teachers and the broader community in this process not only fosters collaboration, but also empowers them to take an active role in advocating for their children's education. Utilising digital channels to maintain ongoing communication about problem areas will keep these issues at the forefront, enabling constant monitoring of progress.

By implementing a name-and-shame strategy, stakeholders can hold responsible individuals accountable, compelling them to act. Consistent and transparent communication can transform the way repairs and improvements are handled, ensuring that schools are not only ready for reopening but also safer and more conducive to learning.

This proactive approach can foster a more responsive and responsible educational environment for everyone involved.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail