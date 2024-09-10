Parliament to be recalled on September 13

The chamber of the House of Representatives. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo has announced the prorogation of the current parliamentary term for the opening of the new term.

The President did this through legal notices 163 and 164, issued on September 9.

The House of Representatives and the Senate held separate sittings at the Red House on September 9, the final day of the current term.

In Legal Notice 163, Kangaloo said the current parliamentary term ended at midnight on that date.

She added that her decision to prorogue Parliament was taken after consultation with the Prime Minister in accordance with Section 68 of the Constitution.

Dr Rowley is currently in the US having a routine medical check-up. Energy Minister Stuart Young is acting as prime minister in his absence.

In Legal Notice 164, Kangaloo said the new parliamentary term will open at the Red House on September 13 at 1.30 pm.

She added that this decision was taken in accordance with Section 67 of the Constitution.

In this notice, Kangaloo said allowances could be made for members (MPs or senators) to be able to participate virtually in the sitting if they cannot be physically present. This would be done once prior approval is granted either by the Speaker of the House of Representatives or the President of the Senate.

Both the House and Senate will sit simultaneously at 1.30 pm on September 13.

Other than the reading of the proclamation by the President for the opening of the new term, no order paper has been published for either the House or Senate.

This means both Houses of Parliament will adjourn shortly after the proclamation is read.

The new parliamentary term will be the final one before the next general election which is constitutionally due next August.

The law allows the election to be held three months after that date if necessary.