Trinidad and Tobago hockey stickmen hammer Guatemala 9-0 in Pan Am Challenge

TT men's hockey player Teague Marcano (R) tussles for the ball with a Guatemalan opponent during their Pan American Challenge encounter at the Andres Avelino Caceres Complex in Lima, Peru on September 7. Photo courtesy Pan American Hockey Federation. -

Trinidad and Tobago's men's hockey team got their second win in as many as days at the 2024 Pan American Challenge when they hammered Guatemala by a 9-0 margin at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex in Lima, Peru on September 7.

On the opening day of the tournament on September 6, Teague Marcano led the TT charge with a pair of second-half goals.

Against the Guatemalans, TT were dominant from the opening quarter, with Marcano stealing the spotlight once again. Marcano scored an impressive beaver-trick in the encounter, and he also scored his team's first three goals – all coming from penalty corner sequences.

Marcano opened the scoring in the sixth minute, and he scored again four minutes later as TT ended the first quarter with a 2-0 lead. Marcano stretched his team's lead in the 26th minute as they went to the break with a 3-0 cushion.

After Nicholas Grant got his name on the scoresheet in the 34th minute, Marcano scored the pick of his goals when he slammed past the Guatemala goalie on the end of a flowing move down the left.

TT added three more goals in a rampant showing in the third quarter as Jovan Wren scored a brace and Sheldon De Lisle also notched a goal to open up a whopping 8-0 lead for their team.

Wren's second goal was a thing of beauty, as the lanky player rifled an effort into the roof of the net after another smartly worked penalty corner from Dylan Francis.

Captain Jordan Vieira wrapped up the scoring for TT mere seconds into the final quarter to cap a fine performance from his squad.

TT will go for a third straight win in the tourney when they face Paraguay from 11.30 am on September 8.

Paraguay went down 2-1 to Guatemala on September 6, before being blanked 3-0 by Peru on September 7.

The top team from the four-team tournament will advance to the 2025 Pan American Cup.