WASA appoints new executive team

Newly appointed WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday -

THE Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) Board of Commissioners has announced the company’s new nine-member executive management team.

WASA said the team will be led by Keithroy Halliday, a former general manager of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) whose appointment was revealed on August 30.

In a statement on September 5, WASA said the new team brought together a wealth of experience and expertise to its ongoing transformation and would officially assume duties on November 1.

The remaining members of the team are director corporate finance Karlene Ammon; director people, transformation and central services Neil Derrick; director of technology, future systems and sustainability Alisha Romano; director water management services (north east) Shaira Ali; director water management services (north west) Kelvin Romain; director water management services (central) Sharon Bailey; director water management services (south) Anand Jaggernath; and director water management services (Tobago) Brian Williams.

WASA chairman Ravindra Nanga said, “We are delighted to welcome this exceptional team and eagerly await their formal assumption of duty.”

He added, “Each member brings unique strengths and a shared vision of sustainability, innovation, and a deep-seated desire to supply a 24/7 pipe-borne water supply for all.”

Nanga said he believed the team could guide WASA through the challenges ahead and ensure it met the needs of all stakeholders “in an agile and customer centric manner.”