TKR lose as Falcons earn first CPL win

Trinbago Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine. PHOTO COURTESY TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS - Trinbago Knight Riders

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won their first match of the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament on their fifth attempt, earning a six-run win over Trinbago Knight Riders at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on September 5.

TKR now have one win and one loss from two matches.

The Falcons posted a competitive 176/6 in 20 overs with Imad Wasim (46), Fakhar Zaman (38) and Justin Greaves (37) leading the way.

Bowling for TKR, the spinners were the chief destroyers as left-arm bowler Waqar Salamkheil took 2/27 and Sunil Narine picked up 2/32.

The match was hanging in the balance with TKR 72/1 in the tenth over, but three quick wickets reduced the TT franchise to 79/4.

A 63-run partnership between captain Kieron Pollard and Keacy Carty kept TKR in the contest, but wickets fell regularly after Pollard fell.

Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen, who was brilliant in the field, ensured Falcons got their first win with 3/23 in four overs and Roshon Primus grabbed 2/40 in four.

American Andries Gous, opened the batting and top-scored with 39 off 33 balls. Carty made 34 off 22 deliveries for TKR. TKR were 170/9 when the overs ran out.

Scores:

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA FALCONS 176/6 (20 overs) (Imad Wasim 46, Fakhar Zaman 38, Justin Greaves 37; Waqar Salamkheil 2/27, Sunil Narine 2/32) vs TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS 170/9 (20 overs) (Andries Gous 39, Keacy Carty 34, Shaqkere Parris 31; Fabian Allen 3/23, Roshon Primus 2/40). Falcons won by six runs.