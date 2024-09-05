Rescue mission vital to save our youths

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: One cannot help but notice what has been taking place with some youths over the years. While we have seen many young people applying themselves and using what is on offer, and succeeding, there are those who have gone down the wrong path to their own demise.

I recently read a report about children as young as ten years being on drugs and seeking help at health facilities. Very young people are out on the streets at all hours of the night smoking and gambling when they should be at home. We are all aware of the gang culture which young people are drawn to by the hundreds. Some of our schools have become war zones with children attacking each other in the most violent manner.

Young people tell me that they do not have opportunities or cannot find work. However, I believe when it comes to educating oneself or learning a trade there are many avenues available. I know some of youths have psychological issues, stemming from, for example, growing up without fathers, coming from abusive homes, living in gross poverty, or being exposed to criminal activities from childhood. Because of this they can be easily led into a life of crime.

There are some youths who have already made up their minds about how they will leave this world and have refused to take any advice. However, these young people, if they are going to turn around their lives, will have to change. Therefore, I suggest we must launch a rescue mission to save our youths and the future of TT.

It is clear that whatever we are doing and what we have in place is not reaching those who need the most help. We need to make inroads among the most vulnerable. This is a task for everyone. We cannot just depend on organisations. It is to the benefit of us all that this problem be addressed swiftly. Together we can make TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail