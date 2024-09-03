What do we have to show?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I find myself reflecting on our journey since gaining independence and wondering: What do we really have to show under successive PNM governments?

Our nation has been under the leadership of the PNM for the majority of our post-independence history. Yet despite the longevity of its rule, one must question the tangible progress made in key areas of development. Have we truly capitalised on our resources, or are we still grappling with the same issues that plagued us decades ago?

Economic inequality remains rampant, with many of our citizens struggling to make ends meet while a select few benefit disproportionately. Our infrastructure, despite numerous promises, continues to falter, evident in the state of our roads, healthcare facilities and public services. Education, which should be the cornerstone of our future, still lacks the necessary resources and reforms to truly empower the next generation.

Furthermore, the crime rate remains a persistent and troubling issue, undermining our sense of safety and security. The promises of reducing crime and boosting law enforcement have often fallen short, leaving many of us wondering if real change will ever come.

As we reflect on our journey as an independent nation, it is imperative that we ask ourselves: What do we truly have to show for it? Are we satisfied with the status quo, or is it time for us to demand more from those we entrust with our nation's future?

The time has come for a national conversation about our direction and the kind of future we want to build. We must hold our leaders accountable and ensure that our nation's potential is not just talked about, but realised.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima