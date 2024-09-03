Diversity has disappeared

Spectators fill the stands at the Independence Day parade held at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The Independence Day ads appearing in the print media were really resplendent and well put together. They indeed showcased some of the more unique aspects of our nation, inclusive of the now legislated national instrument.

However, as I looked closely, I realised that something was drastically omitted and I doubt it was an oversight. Nowhere to found in any of the ads was any diversity. The last time I checked we used to be celebrated as a multi-cultural society and it was that which made us so independent.

Now suddenly, since the declaration of pan or nothing, diversity seems to have been thrown out and discarded in favour of a monoculture. Indeed, I saw Joshua Regrello at the China embassy playing Michael Jackson on pan. Wow, look where pan reach.

This is the latest dimension to the political tyranny that has overcome the State that is supposed to be for all of the people. Yet cultural expressions which differ from the State's view are relegated to swamps, lagoons, fairs and bazaars.

Still happy about independence? Hold on, round two of the new pan night and day, every which way, all day and all night cometh on Republic Day.

LINDA CAPILDEO

via e-mail