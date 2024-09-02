News
Patriotism on parade: Celebrating 62 years of independence
Newsday Reporter
An Hour Ago
Members of the protective services stand at attention during the parade to mark 62 years of independence on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
ON August 31, Trinidad and Tobago celebrated 62 years of independence from British rule with colourful celebrations across both islands.
At the Queen’s Park Savannah, hundreds of spectators turned up for the annual Independence Day parade which began at 7.20 am.
The parade featured members of various arms of the nation’s protective services including the Police Service, Coast Guard, Air Guard, Fire Service, TT Regiment and the Defence Force.
President Christine Kangaloo inspected the guards during the parade. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was also in attendance.
Spectators fill the stands at the Independence Day parade held at the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment march during the Independence Day parade, held at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Members of the TTPS Mounted Branch take part in the Independence Day parade, held at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service march during the Independence Day Parade held at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Crowds gathered in Port of Spain to view the Independence Day Parade on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
This merry group dances through the streets during the Independence Day parade Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Spectators fill the pavement opposite the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, to see the Independence Day parade on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
These women were all smiles at the Independence Day parade held at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
A vendor sells national flags during the Independence Day Parade, at upper Frederick Street, Port of Spain on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard march during the Independence Day parade, held at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
President Christine Kangaloo inspects the Independence Day parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon at the Independence Day parade at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
A member of the Mounted Branch of the TTPS trots past NAPA during the Independence Day parade in Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
The President and Prime Minister made their way to the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) for the President’s toast to the nation. Dr Rowley also visited the Fire Services’ headquarters to celebrate, offering his own toast at the occasion.
President Christine Kangaloo raises a glass during her toast to the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the National Academy of the Performing Arts, Port of Spain on August 31. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon at the President's toast to the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, NAPA on August 31 - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Opposition MP for Tabaquite Anita Haynes-Alleyne and MP for Mayaro Rushton Paray at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, for the President's toast to the nation during Independence Day celebrations on August 31. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
From left, Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, US Ambassador Candace Bond, attorney and CWI director Debra Coryat-Patton and Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly at the National Academy for Performing Arts for the President's Independence Day toast to the nation on August 31. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Prime Minister Keith Rowley gives a toast at the Fire Services Independence Day celebrations at its Wrightson Road, Port of Spain headquarters on August 31. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
The Fire Service band performs during the Fire Service's, Independence Day celebrations at its Wrightson Road, Port of Spain headquarters on August 31. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
Prime Minister Keith Rowley, centre, shares a light moment with his Parliament colleagues Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, left, and Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland at the Fire Service's Independence Day celebrations on August 31. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers
In Tobago, celebrations included a parade which began around 8.30 am at Parade Ground at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet. Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine attended the parade and delivered the feature address at a celebratory function held at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.
Members of the protective services participate in the Independence Day parade in Tobago on August 31. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles
Musicians lead the march during the Independence Day parade in Tobago on August 31. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles
A pannist takes part in the Independence Day Parade in Tobago on August 31. The parade started at Dwight Yorke Stadium grounds then to the Claude Noel Highway and ended in Scarborough. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles
A police officer entertains the crowd with his motorbike during the Independence Day parade in Tobago on August 31. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles
