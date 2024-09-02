Patriotism on parade: Celebrating 62 years of independence

Members of the protective services stand at attention during the parade to mark 62 years of independence on August 31. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ON August 31, Trinidad and Tobago celebrated 62 years of independence from British rule with colourful celebrations across both islands.

At the Queen’s Park Savannah, hundreds of spectators turned up for the annual Independence Day parade which began at 7.20 am.

The parade featured members of various arms of the nation’s protective services including the Police Service, Coast Guard, Air Guard, Fire Service, TT Regiment and the Defence Force.

President Christine Kangaloo inspected the guards during the parade. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was also in attendance.

The President and Prime Minister made their way to the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) for the President’s toast to the nation. Dr Rowley also visited the Fire Services’ headquarters to celebrate, offering his own toast at the occasion.

In Tobago, celebrations included a parade which began around 8.30 am at Parade Ground at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet. Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine attended the parade and delivered the feature address at a celebratory function held at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.