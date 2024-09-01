Trinidad and Tobago stay unbeaten in Under-17 50-over tourney

FILE PHOTO: Trinidad and Tobago batsman Christian Lall bats during the CWI Rising Stars Under-17 Two-Day Championship at Inshan Ali Park, Preysal. The two-day tournament was held before the 50-over competition. - Angelo Marcelle

THE Guyanese batsmen had no answers for the spin of Brendan Boodoo, as the TT captain grabbed six wickets to lead his team to an eight-wicket victory in round three of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 50-over tournament at National Cricket Centre, Couva on August 31.

The result meant TT remained unbeaten. They won their first round match, before their round two match ended in a no result.

Boodoo snatched 6/22 in 7.3 overs as Guyana were dismissed for 121 in 37.3 overs. Renaldo Fournillier was also among the wickets, picking up 2/31 in nine overs.

Afraz Ali Budhoo tried to keep Guyana in the contest with 22.

In response, Samir Saroop cracked 51 not out off 122 deliveries to steer TT to 125/2 in 37.2 overs. Darius Batoosingh hit 35 off 66 balls.

Scores:

GUYANA 121 (37.3 overs) (Afraz Ali Budhoo 22, Romesh Bharrat 21; Brendan Boodoo 6/22, Renaldo Fournillier 2/31) vs TT 125/2 (37.2 overs) (Samir Saroop 51 not out, Darius Batoosingh 35). TT won by eight wickets.

LEEWARD ISLANDS 133 (Devanand Singh 31, Caiden Francis 21; Cody Fontenelle 6/26, Jelani Joseph 2/9) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 59 (20.4 overs) (Kodi Grant 17; Isra-el Morton 4/6, Micah McKenzie 2/9, Mekaili Tonge 2/18). Leeward Islands won by 74 runs.

JAMAICA 177 (47.3 overs) (Odane Binns 43, Demarco Scott 20; Zachary Carter 3/36, Joshua Dorne 2/32, Jakeem Pollard 2/36) vs BARBADOS 175/4 (37.2 overs) (Z Carter 57, Demarko Wiggins 40; Adrian Silvera 2/20, Perico Henry 2/24). Barbados won by six wickets on the DLS method.