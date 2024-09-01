Trinidad and Tobago 4x100m men seventh at World Under-20 champs

Dylan Woodruffe - File photo by Roger Jacob

TEAM TT finished seventh in 39.99 seconds in the men's 4x100-metre final, on August 31 – the closing event for the team of the four-day World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

Che Wickham ran the first leg in lane three, passing the baton to Kadeem Chinapoo, who turned it over to his brother Hakeem.

Wickham enjoyed the third-fastest reaction time of 0.146 seconds.

Dylan Woodruffe, running anchor leg, was impeded after receiving the baton and recovered well, but could not make up enough ground on the field of flawless finishers.

There was also a slow exchange between the first and second leg, between Wickham and Kadeem.

The TT quartet entered the final after a better run in the qualifiers, clocking 39.77 – the sixth-fastest qualifying time.

Jamaica won the men’s final with a season-best 39.18 effort, moments after their women’s team won gold in the same distance.

Great Britain won the men’s silver in 39.20 (also a season-best) and Thailand took bronze with a national record-breaking mark of 39.39.

France placed fourth in 39.43, in another season-best for the team.

Australia and South Korea closed in fifth and sixth, respectively, while TT finished ahead of Hong Kong.

TT was represented this year in the men's and women’s 4x100m relays, the men's and women’s 400m hurdles, men’s 100m sprint, women’s long jump and the men’s javelin. None resulted in medals.

TT last won a medal at the 2016 competition held in Bydgoszcz, Poland, with Khalifa St Fort, copping bronze in the women’s 100m.