Dwayne Bravo: 2024 CPL will be my last

TKR captain Kieron Pollard, left, celebrates a wicket with Dwayne Bravo, centre, and another team-mate in a CPL game at Warner Park, St Kitts.- Photos courtesy TKR

DWAYNE Bravo will dance for the final time in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at this year's edition.

Bravo, one of the most entertaining cricketers to ever play T20 cricket, has spent almost his entire CPL career with TKR (called TT Red Steel previously) since the tournament bowled off in 2013.

Bravo, known for his over the top celebrations after taking a wicket, made the announcement on Instagram.

"It's been a great journey," Bravo said. "Today I would like to announce my retirement from @cplt20. This season will be my last one and I'm looking forward to playing my final professional tournament in front of my Caribbean ppl! @tkriders – where it all started for me and will end with my team that I help build from scratch!"

A statement on the TKR website said, "The SIR Champion will be riding off into the sunset on the back of being the highest wicket-taker in the CPL ever, winning three (four) championships as a skipper, and five in total. After what has been an incredible career, Bravo will be having the last dance this season and will be eyeing to deliver match-winning performances to take his side to their fifth CPL trophy."

Bravo led Red Steel to the title in 2015 and TKR to trophies in 2017 and 2018. In 2020, playing under TKR captain Kieron Pollard, Bravo helped the TT franchise lift a fourth crown. He left TKR to play for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2021 and 2022, captaining the team to the title in his first year with his new team. Bravo rejoined TKR in 2023.

"Bravo’s numbers at the CPL have been second to none and he can still add to the tally in this season," the TKR statement said. "It will truly be a ride to remember this season for one of Trinidad’s favourite sons and one the fans will be looking forward to immensely."

Bravo is the leading wicket taker in CPL history with 128 wickets in 103 matches, ahead of TKR team-mate Sunil Narine (111 wickets).

Despite batting lower down the order in recent years, Bravo has demonstrated his quality with the bat also. He has scored 1,155 runs at an average of 21 and at a strike rate of 129.62.

The 2015 tournament was arguably Bravo's highlight during his CPL career as he won the player of the tournament award. The medium pacer picked up 28 wickets as no other bowler could match his ability to outfox batsmen.

He put his team on his shoulders when it mattered most as in the semifinals against Jamaica Tallawahs he snatched 5/23 in four overs.

Title CPL sponsor Republic Bank, in a media release, said, "The Republic Bank CPL congratulates Dwayne Bravo on his fantastic performances with the tournament since its inception since 2013."

In that release CPL CEO Pete Russell said, "The CPL has become known around the world as the Biggest Party in Sport and Dwayne's enthusiasm and amazing personality has done as much as anyone to bring that to life."

Bravo and TKR opened their 2024 campaign against Patriots at Warner Park in St Kitts on August 31.