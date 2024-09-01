350 youths nurture talent at Chaguanas West cricket camp

National cricketer Kjorn Ottley, left, helps teach the basics to youths at a cricket camp last month at Invaders Ground, Felicity. -

THE owner and head coach of top Premier League cricket club Central Sports has called on the government to accelerate its youth development programmes in the communities.

Richard Ramkissoon, whose Felicity-based club won two of the three major trophies lasts season, and were runners-up in the other, says state intervention is greatly needed at this time,

“Young people need opportunities to develop and fine-tune their talent to become the next generation of cricket stars,” he said.

The businessman, whose passion for the sport is undeniable, was speaking recently after the curtain came down on another intensive cricket camp at the Invaders Recreation Ground, Felicity.

In its third year, the camp attracted close to 350 participants, both boys and girls between the ages of seven to 17.

It is the brainchild of Ramkissoon, and Dinesh Rambally, the MP for Chaguanas West, and was conducted every Sunday morning from July 7 to August 18.

Ramkissoon described the camp as a resounding success which capitalised on the unbounded enthusiasm of the children and the unflagging encouragement of their parents.

Ramkissoon highlighted the partnership with Rambally and praised his commitment to building the community.

He also lauded the coaches who imparted their deep knowledge of the game to the youngsters. Among the coaches and experts were former national stars Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Lendl Simmons, current Red Force captain Kjorn Ottley, development coach Amin Forgenie; and Anil Lakhan, Brenda Solozano who focused on the girl participants.

“When you see the progress the children have been making you know they are learning from the coaches and from what the camp has been providing over the three years in terms of life lessons which will continue to bear fruit in the coming years,” said Ramkissoon.

He commended all those who have provided the camp with important resources without which he said it would not have been possible.

Rambally said the cricket camp has been at the top of the list of all that he has achieved in his political career in the sphere of public service.

“This cricket camp is the marker that can be used to promote the sport among the youngsters to get them to love cricket from an early age,” he said.

At the end of the final session, all participants were presented with gold medals to commemorate their successful participation in the camp.