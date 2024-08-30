"Studying school supplies"

News
Newsday Reporter
An Hour Ago
Paula Guy reviews a booklist while back-to-school shopping for the new school term at Mohammed's Bookstore Associates Ltd on Henry Street. - Photo by Gabriel Williams
WITH the new school term starting as early as September 2 for some students, shops across Trinidad are bustling with activity.
Families are out in full force, eagerly ticking off the last few items on their back-to-school shopping lists. From colorful backpacks to essential stationery, the aisles are packed and excited children prepare for the upcoming academic year.
Elsa McLean examines her purchases while shopping for back to school items for her daughter at Mohammed's Bookstore Associates Ltd. - Photo by Gabriel Williams
Elijah Pennie, 13, gets his turn in the chair as he gets a free hair cut by Tauren "Chinno" Meade of Chinno Styles Barbershop. The event was held in collaboration with JTA's Carlton Centre Branch on St James Street, San Fernando on August 30. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed
Shamara John of Belmont Secondary School gets her hair braided during a back-to-school drive organised by Abena Hartley, councillor for Northern Port of Spain where students got their hair cut at Savannah Maison guest house in Belmont. -Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Zalykah Douglas, 10, gets her hair braided by Samara Roland during a back-to-school drive organised by Abena Hartley, councillor for Northern Port of Spain where students got their hair cut at Savannah Maison guest house in Belmont. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Abena Hartley, councillor for Northern Port of Spain organised a back-to-school drive where students got their hair cut at Savannah Maison guest house in Belmont. CJ Mander, 8, of St Hilda's Government Primary School gets his hair cut by Donald Mclean. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Abena Hartley, councillor for Northern Port of Spain organised a back-to-school drive where students got their hair cut at Savannah Maison guest house in Belmont. Trent Grant, 10, of Belmont Boys' RC School receives a haircut by Kennedy Telfer. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
High Street, San Fernando is almost impassible as people get their last minutes supplies before the new school term starts on September 2. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed
From left, Heaven Gorkins and her brother Jeremiah Gibbs search for supplies ahead of the school term starting on September 2 at Mohammed's Bookstore Associates Ltd on Henry Street, Port of Spain. - Photo by Gabriel Williams
Veronica Grant, 15, and her aunt check the size of vests as a part of the back-to-school rush on High Street in San Fernando. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed
Jahiem Seaton sells school supplies to last minute shoppers on August 30. - Photo by Gabriel Williams
Comments
"Studying school supplies"