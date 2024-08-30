Studying school supplies

Paula Guy reviews a booklist while back-to-school shopping for the new school term at Mohammed's Bookstore Associates Ltd on Henry Street. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

WITH the new school term starting as early as September 2 for some students, shops across Trinidad are bustling with activity.

Families are out in full force, eagerly ticking off the last few items on their back-to-school shopping lists. From colorful backpacks to essential stationery, the aisles are packed and excited children prepare for the upcoming academic year.