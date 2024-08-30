Independence Cup is feature race at Santa Rosa
WHEN racing action resumes at Santa Rosa Park in Arima, on August 31, punters will witness a five-race holiday card.
The feature attraction on the day's programme will be the staging of the Independence Cup, a grade one race that would be open to all horses three years old and over that will travel over 1,800 metres on the turf course.
It is expected that American bred Sneaky Cheeky would be sent off as pre-race favourite after winning her debut impressively at the beginning of this month.
This time, filly Sneaky Cheeky may have a tougher assignment as she will tackle two other American bred runners in Striking Chrome that would come from the barn of Clyde Rambaran and Kitten With A Whip that would fly the flag of the Mendez stables.
Also entered in this mouth-watering contest would be Hello World; Princess Aruna; Crown Prince; and In The Headlines that will all race for champion trainer John O'Brien.
Turfites will also have the pleasure in seeing El Chico Malo gracing the local curcit for the first time. Punters would witness derby contenders Secret Pages, Hot Rod Kashton and Unbelievable all having their final prep races before the Trinidad Derby on September 24.
Post time for the five-race holiday card is slated at 1.30 pm.
Racing card:
RACE 1: (1:30PM) MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 30-0. 1200 METRES. $16,837.
421*1. UKRAINE*58*T. PHILLIPS(1)
2D4*2. PURE STRIKE*49.5*R. M BALGOBIN(3)
263*3. D'HUMMINGBIRD*58*D. KHELAWAN
583*4. QUASIMOTO*49.5*N.MOHAMMED
461*5. SOCA SYNERGY*53.5*R. JADOO
222*6. JCPEYTON*56*J. STEPHEN
752*7. EMPRESS HASSAN*58*E. DANIEL
RACE 2: (2:15PM) NATIVE BRED 3 Y.O. & OVER MAIDENS. 1100 METRES(TURF). 16,837.
525*1. LULU BABY*54*D. RODRIGO
572*2. ZIAH*54*RI. HERNANDEZ
3*3. BAYOU JAZZ*57*D. KHELAWAN
6*4. BOLD AND BRAVE*57*O. MOHAMMED(1)
333*5.SECRET PAGES*54*R. M BALGOBIN(3)
3*6. TEQUILA ROSE*54*R. JADOO
355*7. HOT ROD KASHTON*57*E. DANIEL
222*8. MISS SUNAK*54*T. PHILLIPS(1)
RACE 3: (3:00PM) MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 60-45. 1350 METRES. $21,429.
621*1. MAGNIFICO*49*T. PHILLIPS(1)
*2. EL CHICO MALO*55*R. JADOO
544*3. JUST EXHALE*54.5*E. DANIEL
*4. THE GODDESS NIKE*53.5*D. KHELAWAN
111*5. HEADLINES AGAIN*50.5*N. MOHAMMED
354*6. PRINCESS ROYAL*49.5*R. M BALGOBIN(3)
222*7. ARSALAN*57.5*J. STEPHEN
442*8. DAVINDRA*51*RI .HERNANDEZ
RACE 4: (3:45PM) MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP 3 Y.O. AND OVER HORSES RATED 40-25.
343*1. COMANDANTE*57*RI. HERNANDEZ
113*2. MONA LISA*57*D. KHELAWAN
111*3. SCHWARZENEGGER*54*R.M BALGOBIN(3)
D54*4. DUSTY ROSE*49.5*D. RODRIGO
124*5. TWITTER KING*54.5*N. SAMAROO
731*6. PRINCE CONNOR*57*T. PHILLIPS(1)
341*7. LITTLE LADY*58.5*R. JADOO
412*8. UNBELIEVABLE*56*N. MOHAMMED
RACE 5: (4:30 PM) INDEPENDENCE CUP (GR 1) OPEN TO ALL HORSES 3 Y.O. & OVER. 1800 METRES (TURF). $57,500.
111*1. HELLO WORLD*57*D. KHELAWAN
443*2. PRINCESS ARUNA*54*N. MOHAMMED
5*3. STRIKING CHROME*54*O. MOHAMMED
133*4. MIDNIGHT LOVER(TO)*54*J. STEPHEN
464*5. LEONARDO ANGEL*54*E. DANIEL
231*6. CROWN PRINCE*57*N. SAMAROO
*7. KITTEN WITH A WHIP*54*R. JADOO
322*8. IN THE HEADLINES*51*R. M BALGOBIN
1*9. SNEAKY CHEEKY*54*T. PHILLIPS
