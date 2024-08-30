Cricket icon disrespected

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Legendary cricket icon the late Jack Noreiga has been totally disrespected when the street sign named after him was unceremoniously removed and replaced by another sign, “Cornerstone Cir” at Phase 7, La Horquetta, Arima.

This brazen and contemptuous move must be rectified immediately by the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation.

In a bizarre twist, the perpetrators neglected to remove the original sign bearing the proper street name, “Jack Noreiga,” at the other end of the street so that residents and passersby are dumbfounded as to the appropriate name.

Interestingly, the name “Cornerstone” is also the name of a church situated on the same street and an urgent investigation is required as to ascertain whether this bizarre “rechristening” of this revered street is linked to this institution as many angry residents have claimed.

It is worthwhile to remember that the practice of naming streets in the La Horquetta housing development after the country’s leading personalities started under then minister of housing Wendell Mottley in 1982 and was a practice that properly honoured and inspired communities and their residents.

Consequently, the naming of the street after Jack Noreiga was a well-deserved tribute for the well-known cricketer who still holds the astounding record for taking nine wickets for 95 runs in a Test match against India at the Queen’s Park Oval in 1971.

The recognition of our national heroes by naming streets after them is in keeping with a policy established by then prime minister George Chambers, who expressed the view that we must not forget the citizens who have served the country with distinction. This policy continued under minister Desmond Cartey, who replaced Mr Mottley, and continues to today and an example can be seen in Phase 2, Malabar where all the streets are named after notable steelbands in TT.

I recall with great pride that as an MP, I was part of an administration that, together with the Arima Borough Council and the then National Housing Authority (NHA) under the chairmanship of Mr Emmanuel Annisette, readily embraced this suggestion from a resident.

It is therefore on record that Arima was first in the country to officially recognise the steelband in a meaningful way.

In like manner, several other communities across the country have adopted this practice of honouring our icons and community heroes through street names and we must preserve this tradition at all costs.

I hope the Tunapuna/Piarco Corporation under chairman Josiah Austin moves with alacrity to rectify this dastardly action in La Horquetta.

ASHTON FORD

Arima