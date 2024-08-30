Barbados Royals crowned Massy Women's CPL champions

Barbados Royals players celebrate after winning the 2024 Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on August 29. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

AT the launch of the 2024 Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) tournament on July 31, allrounder Aaliyah Alleyne called on regional players to step up to the plate in the franchise competition.

In the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba on August 29, Alleyne rose to the occasion when she had match-winning figures of four for 21 to help set up a four-wicket win for the Barbados Royals versus Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). This is the Royals' second consecutive win in the three-team tournament as they also copped the 2023 crown when they defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final.

In the inaugural 2022 finale, TKR got a ten-run win against the Royals after making a modest total of 100 for seven. History wouldn't repeat itself in the 2024 final, though, and the Royals eventually got over the line after losing five wickets in a four-over span as they chased a paltry 94-run target.

After Alleyne and Royals skipper Hayley Matthews (two for 13) did most of the damage with the ball, the Barbados team looked to be cruising to victory when Matthews and Sri Lankan star player Chamari Athapaththu (39 not out) got their innings off to a rollicking start with a rapid 48-run partnership.

Athapaththu was in a hurry and she crashed three straight boundaries off Australian spinner Jess Jonassen (one for 20) in the fourth over, before hitting seamer Shamilia Connell for three more fours in the subsequent over. Up against it, the hosts did show fight, and it started with 16-year-old spinner Samara Ramnath (two for 18) who got the wickets of Matthews (13) and Qiana Joseph (14) in another impressive spell. Ramnath was aided by two spectacular pieces of fielding as TKR skipper Deandra Dottin took a blinder at backward-point to see the back of Matthews, with Connell taking an excellent running catch at long-on to dismiss the aggressive Joseph.

There would be cause for concern surrounding Connell, as she appeared to injure her ankle on the long-on boundary when attempting another catch in the 12th over.

Royals went from 48 without loss to 87 for six in the blink of an eye, as Alleyne (two), Laura Harris (15 off six balls), Rashada Williams (duck) and Chinelle Henry (one) were all dismissed in quick time.

There weren't enough runs for the hosts to play with, though, and Athapaththu, who struck seven fours in total, fittingly got the winning run in the 15th over when she drove past Ramnath for a single as Royals got home with five overs to spare.

Earlier, TKR were restricted to just 93 for eight, with Shikha Pandey (28) and Jannillea Glasgow (24) doing the bulk of the scoring.

Outside of the 43-run stand for the third wicket between Glasgow and Pandey, precious little went TKR's way in their turn at the crease.

Dottin started TKR's innings with a bang with a six off the fifth ball of the match, but she was sent back to the hut in the second over by her opposing number Matthews when she was clean-bowled for six.

Jemimah Rodrigues, the hero from TKR's win over the Royals on August 27, was dismissed for just two in the third over when Henry took a fine one-handed return catch.

TKR were on ten for two at the fall of Rodrigues' wicket, and Glasgow and Pandey momentarily steadied the ship before Alleyne stole the show with a brilliant spell of seam bowling.

Alleyne dismissed Glasgow in the 12th over, with Joseph sending Jonassen (six) back to the pavilion with a direct hit in the 14th over as TKR slipped to 63 for four. The 29-year-old Alleyne was then rewarded for her accurate, full-length bowling when she bowled the trio of Pandey, Chedean Nation (one) and Zaida James (one) in quick succession as TKR slipped to 72 for seven.

Late respite from wicket-keeper/batter Kycia Knight (17 not out) helped TKR to 93, but the total wasn't enough to get the job done.

Alleyne was named Player of the Match for her career-best return, with Matthews being adjudged Player of the Tournament after scoring 147 runs and taking a tournament-high 11 wickets.

Summarised Scores:

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS 93/8 (20 overs) (Shikha Pandey 28, Jannillea Glasgow 24; Aaliyah 4/21, Hayley Matthews 2/13) vs BARBADOS ROYALS 94/6 (15 overs) (Chamari Athapaththu 39 not out, Laura Harris 15; Samara Ramnath 2/18). Royals won by four wickets.